comscore Letters: Collaborate to increase coronavirus testing; Strict regimens help; Challenge oil companies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Collaborate to increase coronavirus testing; Strict regimens help; Challenge oil companies

  • Today
  • Updated 6:22 p.m.

Collaboration is an important part of science. Why are we not collaborating with those countries (states) that have more experience with the disease than Hawaii? Read more

Previous Story
Chris Tatum: HTA’s president navigates the challenges of the tourism business on Hawaii’s behalf

Scroll Up