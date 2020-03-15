comscore Punahou’s Dominic Gusman is named All-State soccer’s Player of the Year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Punahou’s Dominic Gusman is named All-State soccer’s Player of the Year

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Punahou senior forward Dominic Gusman was a runaway winner for Honolulu Star-Advertiser boys soccer Player of the Year honors in voting by a panel of coaches and media. Read more

