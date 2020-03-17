School lunch subject of photo contest

Hawaii high-school students are invited to take photos that showcase “your school food experience” to enter in the Watchu Eatin’ school food photo contest. Read more

Hawaii high-school students are invited to take photos that showcase “your school food experience” to enter in the Watchu Eatin’ school food photo contest.

Four winners, one from each county, will be awarded $200 in cash. And 10 honorable mention winners will each receive a $25 gift card. Select entries will be displayed at the State Capitol.

Deadline to enter is midnight March 31.

The contest is hosted by the Hawai’i Youth Food Council, a student group sponsored by Hawaii Appleseed Center, the Hawaii Farm to School Hui, Blue Zones Project, YMCA of Honolulu, Culinary Institute of the Pacific, Ceeds of Peace and ‘Aina Pono.

For information and to submit an entry, go to bit.ly/eatingentry.