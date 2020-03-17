comscore School lunch subject of photo contest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Quickbites

School lunch subject of photo contest

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:01 p.m.

Hawaii high-school students are invited to take photos that showcase “your school food experience” to enter in the Watchu Eatin’ school food photo contest. Read more

Previous Story
Isle restaurants in survival mode and scrambling to avoid closure

Scroll Up