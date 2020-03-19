Ko Olina extends special rate

Ko Olina Golf Club has extended its kamaaina special through April 22. Read more

Ko Olina Golf Club has extended its kamaaina special through April 22. Golfers with a valid State of Hawaii ID can play a round for $65 any day and any time.

For a tee time, call the golf shop at 676-5300 and mention the Catch the Bug special. The rate applies to all guests in your group.