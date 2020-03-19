Ko Olina extends special rate
- By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Ko Olina Golf Club has extended its kamaaina special through April 22. Golfers with a valid State of Hawaii ID can play a round for $65 any day and any time.
For a tee time, call the golf shop at 676-5300 and mention the Catch the Bug special. The rate applies to all guests in your group.
