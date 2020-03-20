On the Move: Phillips, Ushijima and Weeshoff

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions. Read more

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Raymond Phillips to senior vice president, manager and investment product strategist for the Investment Services Department/Institutional Advisory Services Division. Phillips joined the bank in 2004 with more than 20 years of investment experience.

>> Ryan Ushijima to senior vice president and compliance officer for the Trust Compliance, Wealth Management Group. Ushijima has 28 years experience including seven years as commissioner of securities for the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Business Registration Division.

>> Bill Weeshoff to senior vice president and Marketing Communications Division manager. Weeshoff joins the bank with more than 20 years experience in strategic marketing and branding, including previous positions at Howard Hughes Corp. and MVNP.

