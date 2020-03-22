K-Drama: The King asks Taewon about Oknyo on ‘Flower in Prison’

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“Flower in Prison”

Episode 31

6:45 p.m. today

The King asks Taewon about Oknyo. In return, Taewon asks the reason why the King and Oknyo held meetings. Chundeuk tells Oknyo about her mother’s keepsake.

Episode 32

7:45 p.m. today

Queen Mother informs Wonhyeong and Nanjeong about the King’s awareness of the crown prince’s servants’ actions. She tries to find the King’s informant. Taewon tries to stop Oknyo from going to visit the King.

“Dr. Romantic 2”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Monday

Dr. Do In-beum and Woo-jin have a disagreement over a patient. Geodae sends a special team to investigate Doldam for Dr. Park’s death case. Woo-jin and Eun-jae work together, finally bringing the truth out into the open.

Episode 16

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Nurse Eun-tak has a misunderstanding about Dr. Yun and Dr. Do In-beum’s relationship. The whole staff at Doldam is anxious over Director Yeo’s condition. Woo-jin gets busy poring through information on the Cornerstone Project.

“Shopaholic Louis”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Joong-won sees Louis at Bok-sil’s house and asks if they live together. In-sung tells Louis that Joong-won behaves that way because he’s interested in Bok-sil. Bothered by this remark, Louis goes after Bok-sil, who’s gone on a business trip with Joong-won and Marie.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Louis gets into an accident on his way to see Bok-sil. Joong-won takes Louis to his house not wanting him to stay with Bok-sil. With little time before his inauguration as the new chairman, Sun-goo tries to get rid of Louis and Bok-sil.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 21-22

7:45 p.m. Friday

Dan-ji asks Min-kyu for the truth about the accident, but Min-kyu does not say a word. Dan-ji is taken away by detectives while talking to Seo-jin.

Episodes 23-24

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Dan-ji is faced with being arrested and charged for assaulting Shin Hwa-young. Min-kyu finally starts talking. Dan-ji rushes over to the hospital after hearing about Min-kyu’s dire health state.

