WATCH LIVE: State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 to discuss how Hawaii will deal with coronavirus pandemic

The state Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is convening today to assess and advise the Senate on how the state will continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

Among the topics that will be discussed:

>> Confirm the development of the state departmental plans and procedures;

>> Review and assess current state departmental plans and procedures;

>> Review and assess whether state departmental plans and procedures are properly implemented in a timely manner in order to safeguard public health and safety; and

>> Communicate and disseminate the information gathered.

The committee members include Sen. Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, Sen. Michelle N. Kidani, Sen. Donna Mercado Kim, Sen. Sharon Y. Moriwaki and Sen. Kurt Fevella. Also in attendance are University of Hawaii President David Lassner, Department of Education Superintendent Christina Kishimoto and Hawaii Tourism CEO Chris Tatum.

