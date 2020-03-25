comscore Easy-Kine Cooking: Oatmeal breaks breakfast barrier | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Easy-Kine Cooking

Easy-Kine Cooking: Oatmeal breaks breakfast barrier

  • By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Regino Ojano III of Pearl City is on a mission to get fit. It’s a tough goal, since as a pastry chef at the Westin Moana Surfrider, he is surrounded by temptations. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii restaurants face heart-rending decisions amid coronavirus outbreak

Scroll Up