Easy-Kine Cooking: Oatmeal breaks breakfast barrier

Regino Ojano III of Pearl City is on a mission to get fit. It’s a tough goal, since as a pastry chef at the Westin Moana Surfrider, he is surrounded by temptations.

One of his winning techniques to cope is to eat oatmeal, and not just for breakfast.

He has discovered that steel-cut oats keep their texture after being cooked. Also called Irish oats, they are nutritious and are said to improve blood sugar and lower cholesterol — and they are filling. This oatmeal could actually help you to lose weight.

Ojano prepares them using savory additions for lunch and dinner. He treats them as he would rice, in recipes such as an Italian risotto with Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper and sauteed mushrooms. His Mexican version includes creamed corn, cheddar cheese and jalapenos.

Imagine Japanese “ochazuke” oats with pickled vegetables (tsukemono), a soft-boiled ramen-style egg, furikake and hot tea. He even transforms the oats into a Chinese porridge (jook) by adding chicken broth, shredded chicken, black mushrooms, ginger, cilantro and green onions.

Steel-cut oats are whole oats (groats) that are cut into two or three pieces, so they have a chewier texture than regular oatmeal.

Cook them on the stove in under 30 minutes or in a pressure cooker such as an instant pot, and keep them on hand in the refrigerator for the week. Add your favorite ingredients and have oatmeal for more than breakfast.

Use your imagination. There is no wrong combination.

STEEL CUT OATS

3 cups water or chicken broth, or up to 4 cups for a creamier consistency

1 cup steel-cut oats

1/8 teaspoon salt (optional)

>> Stovetop: Bring water or chicken broth to a boil. Add oats and salt, if using.

Reduce heat to medium-low and cook 20 to 30 minutes, to desired texture.

>> Instant pot: Add water or chicken broth, oats and salt to pot. Cook on high 10 minutes, then natural release 12 minutes. Garnish with ingredients of your choice. Serves 4.

Cool and refrigerate for up to a week.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (made with 3 cups chicken broth and does not includes optional salt): 180 calories, 3.5 g fat, 650 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 1 g sugar, 8 g protein, no saturated fat, cholesterol or fiber.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via Instagram at @brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.