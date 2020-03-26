comscore Developer of Waianae wind project yanks bid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Developer of Waianae wind project yanks bid

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:48 p.m.

Palehua Wind, a 46.8-megawatt wind farm proposed for Waianae on Oahu, has been scrapped after four years of planning, according to Eurus Energy America, the company that was developing it. Read more

Army in state paring essential workers for missions

