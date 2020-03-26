Photo: Honoring victims

Honoring victims: A man prayed at the shore in Iwaki earlier this month to remember victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated large swaths of Japan’s northern coast, leaving more than 19,000 dead or missing.The disaster triggered a meltdown at a Fukushima nuclear power plant, contaminating large areas and dislocating residents.
.
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.