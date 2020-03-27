Drawing for order of Hawaii political parties in 2020 primary election ballot to be conducted on Facebook live

The state Office of Elections announced today that it will conduct a drawing on Facebook live on April 1 to determine the order of political parties to appear on the 2020 primary election ballot.

Generally, the state of Hawaii conducts a single party primary where voters select their political preference, and vote only for candidates associated with their selected political preference.

This drawing — to be held at 10 a.m. on April 1 on the Office of Elections Facebook page — determines the order in which the political preference appears on the primary election ballot.

Qualified political parties for the 2020 elections include the Aloha Aina Party, American Shopping Party, Constitution Party of Hawaii, Democratic Party of Hawaii, Green Party of Hawaii, Libertarian Party of Hawaii, and Hawaii Republican Party.

For more information, visit the Office of Elections on Facebook at fb.com/elections808