comscore A draft full of drama: Tua Tagovailoa’s health brings uncertainty to the selection process | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

A draft full of drama: Tua Tagovailoa’s health brings uncertainty to the selection process

  • By Curtis Murayama cmurayama@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:14 p.m.

The intrigue and drama of this year’s NFL Draft can be boiled down to the top-heavy strength of the offensive line, a deep pool of wide receivers, two uniquely skilled players and the unknown involving an injured Hawaii star. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - March 27, 2020

Scroll Up