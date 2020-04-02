Standout junior-college receiver commits to Hawaii football team

A random thought has materialized into a reality with a junior-college, All-America receiver set to the join the Hawaii football team. Read more

“Yes, I will be a Warrior,” said Alonzell “Zelly” Henderson, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound inside receiver from College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Because this is deemed a “dead period” — no in-person contact between coaches and a recruit — due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Henderson must wait until the NCAA restrictions are lifted before he can put his 2020 commitment in ink. But phone conversations are allowed, and Henderson reiterated: “I’m committed to Hawaii.”

This past season, Henderson had 57 receptions for 1,016 yards and nine touchdowns. In seven of 11 games, he had at least 100 receiving yards.

Henderson was named to the California Community College Football Coaches Association’s 2019 All-America team. CCCFCA selections are considered All-Americans.

Henderson said he will earn an associate’s degree in May, and will join the Warriors this summer.

“Years ago,” Henderson recalled, “I told myself randomly, ‘I’d love to play for Hawaii.’ I don’t know why that came into my head.”

A year and a half ago, Henderson and his then girlfriend visited her relatives in Pearl City. On a Saturday, Henderson said, “we went to Aloha Stadium for the swap meet. I saw Aloha Stadium and I said, ‘I would love to play there.’ ”

This semester, Henderson said he was contacted by the UH coaches, who eventually made a scholarship offer. Henderson said he kept in contact with head coach Todd Graham, offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne and receivers coach Brennan Marion. “I love those dudes,” Henderson said. “They’re always giving me good words. They keep me motivated. I appreciate them for that.”

After consulting with friends and family members, Henderson finalized his UH choice. “They thought it would be the best place for me for the offense and to experience college in general,” Henderson said. He agreed, adding, “I wanted to go to a place that was comfortable for me, and I feel Hawaii is that place. … I’ve been to Hawaii. I know how the people are very loving, very family oriented. I like that.”