Former Hawaii receiver Cedric Byrd hopes his speed will catapult him into the NFL

How fast is former Hawaii receiver Cedric Byrd II?

He earned an associate degree in three semesters at Long Beach City College, and then took another three semesters to receive a UH bachelor’s degree the past December.

In recent testing, Byrd showed his speed by racing 40 yards in a laser-timed 4.37 seconds.

Byrd is hopeful that 40 time, and his two-season production with the Rainbow Warriors, will be enough to merit consideration as this month’s NFL Draft approaches.

Eric Eastham, an agent with ALIGN Sports Management, had been contacted by seven teams expressing interest in Byrd as an inside receiver and punt/kickoff returner. The past season, Byrd had 98 catches for 1,097 yards and 10 touchdowns. Of Byrd’s 177 career receptions, 52% resulted in first downs. He also has returned kickoffs and punts, as well as been used as a rusher on jet sweeps or direct snaps.

UH and UCLA were scheduled to have a joint pro day in Los Angeles last month. But the combine-like event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALIGN arranged to video a private workout with its clients, with copies sent to NFL teams. Under highly regarded speed coach Les Spellman’s guidance, Byrd also completed the three-cone drill in 7.03 seconds.

Byrd had been training at the Mamba Sports Academy, a sports-performance center founded by the late NBA great Kobe Bryant. Part of his workouts included pass sessions with former UH quarterback Cole McDonald. Byrd and McDonald were housemates at UH.

But during this pandemic, most facilities and parks have closed. “With everything going on, it’s hard to get a good session,” Byrd said.

Byrd said he keeps fit doing sprints and running on the hills near his family’s home in Los Angeles. He said he will squeeze in passing-catching sessions about three or four times a week. He said he lifts weights at a friend’s home gym.

And he waits for what he hopes will be an opportunity to join an NFL training camp as a draft selection or free agent.

“That’s the goal,” Byrd said. “That’s always been the goal. We’ll see how it goes. It’s in God’s hands.”