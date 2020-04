Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pro days have been canceled, pre-draft visits have been shut down, scouts have been told to stay home and watch film. The coronavirus has impacted the world, no doubt. But the NFL Draft will be held on April 23-25. The Star-Advertiser, with input from a long-time NFL scout, will review each position, providing player vitals, along with comments on the top players.

From four wins to four minutes from winning the Super Bowl.

That’s what happened to the San Francisco 49ers in one year.

And the major difference was the 49ers drafting Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa at No. 2 overall. His constant pressure — nine sacks, forced fumbles, tipped passes and even an interception — transformed what was once a pitiful defense into a proud one.

With Bosa, the 49ers went from ranking 22nd in passing defense (233.2 yards a game) in 2018 to ranking first (169.2) in 2019, from forcing 11 fumbles to forcing a league-high 23, from intercepting a historically low two passes to intercepting 12.

If there’s a game-changer on defense, it is usually an edge rusher, either from the end position or an outside linebacker spot.

Enter Chase Young, this year’s version of Bosa, Myles Garrett (first overall in 2017) and Jadeveon Clowney (first overall in 2014).

Young even said during the NFL Combine that he was “definitely the best player” in the NFL Draft.

He enters this year’s draft as the highest-rated player, just as Bosa was last year. And like Bosa, who was picked behind quarterback Kyler Murray, Young will be drafted after quarterback Joe Burrow.

But despite Young’s self-proclamation, one NFL scout might not be as optimistic.

“Chase Young is not Bosa,” said an NFL scout who has five decades of experience and spoke to the Star-Advertiser on the condition of anonymity. “Bosa not only has Chase Young’s explosion, but Bosa uses his hands so well. So Young is a one-dimensional player right now. You put him out there on the edge and he can take off and he can beat the guy to the corner.”

But there’s a drop-off as far as pass-rush ability after Young, so even if he’s more like Garrett than Bosa, the demand for a game-altering edge rusher will be high, not just this year but every year.

