Signs of Hawaiian Life: April 12, 2020

Christian Chinen spotted Poke Plus while on a trip to Madison, Wis.,
in October. Photo by Bungie Chinen.
Benita DeMeo of Honolulu spotted
Sushito — Poke Bowls and Sushi Burritos while visiting Amsterdam, Netherlands, in October. Photo by Bill Royale.
While on a school break in
October, Puatea and Hinatea Maikui-Masuda discovered an ANA Airlines advertisement for Hawaii at a travel agency at Ginza Inz shopping mall in Tokyo. Photo by
Phyllis Masuda.
While in the Shibuya district of Tokyo,
Kaulana Young, from left, Lynn Young, Laureen Chu, Lea Young, Madison Chu (stroller), Michael Chu, Emily Chu (stroller), Jill Watanabe, Sanford Chu and Ehren Mau stopped for a photo in front Teddy’s Bigger Burgers Hawaii in October. Photo by passerby.
Gail Cachola came upon Pali Wine Co. while touring Santa Barbara, Calif., in September.
Photo by Eugene Cachola.
In October, Makakilo resident Christine Chambers found the Ohana Juice Bar in the Queen Street Mall in Brisbane, Australia.
Photo by Chuck Chambers.