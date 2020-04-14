Easy-Kine Cooking: Vegan mainstay seitan has Chinese roots

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Seitan, pronounced SAY-tan, is also called vital gluten or wheat gluten. Originally created in China, it is treasured for its meatlike texture. Read more

Seitan, pronounced SAY-tan, is also called vital gluten or wheat gluten. You may be familiar with it as a vegan substitute for meat. Originally created in China, it is treasured for its meatlike texture. Since it absorbs the flavor of whatever sauce it is cooked in, seitan is consumed by monks and many other nonmeat eaters.

Nicknamed “wheat meat,” seitan is made from wheat flour dough that is washed until all the starch is removed, leaving behind a chewy gluten.

The name seitan was commercially coined in 1961 in Japan, although the food has been eaten in China since the sixth century.

You can make your own seitan from a type of flour called vital wheat gluten. But why do that when you can buy it ready to use? In Asian markets and Chinatown, seitan can be found freshly cooked or canned in a sauce. The braised, seasoned gluten pieces can make an easy dinner when combined with soft tofu. If you enjoy a bit of heat, add a teaspoon or more of hot sauce.

Slices of green onion add ribbons of color.

This vegan dinner can be ready in 10 minutes.

GLUTEN AND TOFU

1 (10-ounce) can chai pow yu (braised seasoned gluten)

1 (19.75-ounce) block soft tofu (substitute firm tofu)

3/4 cup green onion, cut into 1-inch lengths

1 teaspoon Sriracha or other hot sauce

In large saucepan over medium, add gluten, including sauce, and warm. Add tofu.

Cook until hot, about 5 minutes. Add green onions and hot sauce, if using. Continue heating until green onions are slightly cooked, about 2 minutes. Serves 4 as a side dish, 2 as an entree.

Approximate nutritional information (based on 2 servings): 550 calories, 32 g fat, 4.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 950 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 11 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 56 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via Instagram at @brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.