comscore Easy-Kine Cooking: Vegan mainstay seitan has Chinese roots | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Easy-Kine Cooking

Easy-Kine Cooking: Vegan mainstay seitan has Chinese roots

  • By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 5:53 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Seitan, pronounced SAY-tan, is also called vital gluten or wheat gluten. Originally created in China, it is treasured for its meatlike texture.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Seitan, pronounced SAY-tan, is also called vital gluten or wheat gluten. Originally created in China, it is treasured for its meatlike texture.

Seitan, pronounced SAY-tan, is also called vital gluten or wheat gluten. Originally created in China, it is treasured for its meatlike texture. Read more

Previous Story
First Hawaiian Bank aims to boost takeout orders with ‘Aloha for Hawaii’ fundraiser

Scroll Up