Eddie Stansberry named Hawaii basketball team's Most Outstanding Player | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Eddie Stansberry named Hawaii basketball team’s Most Outstanding Player

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Eddie Stansberry ranks fourth in program history with 167 3-pointers made in his two-year career.

The show went on for the University of Hawaii basketball team, even without a buffet dinner, dessert table or highlight video. Read more

