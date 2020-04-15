comscore Ferd Lewis: Mike Lum looks forward to teaching hitters again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd Lewis: Mike Lum looks forward to teaching hitters again

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame 2001 inductee baseball player Mike Lum (left) gets a hand shake from from previous hall of fame inductee Derek Tatsuno at the Stan Sheriff center.

    Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame 2001 inductee baseball player Mike Lum (left) gets a hand shake from from previous hall of fame inductee Derek Tatsuno at the Stan Sheriff center.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE <strong>Mike Lum:</strong> <em>Roosevelt graduate played 15 seasons in the majors</em>

    Mike Lum:

    Roosevelt graduate played 15 seasons in the majors

The calendar, not to mention instinct well-tuned over a life spent in the game, tell Mike Lum he should be on a baseball field somewhere right now with a bat in his hands. Read more

