Former Hawaii safety Kalen Hicks chases pro football goals
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
UH ATHLETICS
Kalen Hicks:
Overcame two ACL injuries to earn a starting role
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / OCT. 2019
University of Hawaii defensive back Kalen Hicks tackled Boise State tight end Matt Pistone during a game between the Rainbow Warriors and Broncos on Oct. 12 in Boise, Idaho. Hicks averaged six tackles per game before suffering a season-ending injury.