Former Hawaii safety Kalen Hicks chases pro football goals

The desert city is deserted.

The Las Vegas Strip is empty of tourists. The casinos are closed. Restaurants are offering only take-out meals.

“It’s not different for me,” said Kalen Hicks, a former University of Hawaii football player who was born and reared in Las Vegas. “I’m a homebody.”

Hicks has spent most of his time at home working on his body as he awaits a possible pro-football future.

Hicks, who is 6 feet 2 and 210 pounds, is an intriguing prospect. He was the Rainbow Warriors’ leading tackler through last season’s first seven games before suffering an injury to his right hamstring against Air Force. He had hoped to return for the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl but conceded the hamstring “was still feeling kind of iffy.”

He said he did not return to full health until February. By then, most of his training sessions were at Game Changers Sports, a gym that his father co-owns. The facility features a 40-yard turf field, indoor basketball court, and a physical-therapy room.

Under guidance from Tysson Poots, a former NFL receiver, Hicks had targeted his workouts for UH’s pro day in Los Angeles. But when it was apparent that pro day would be canceled, Poots arranged a combine-like event that would be recorded on video and made available to pro scouts.

At the event at All American Park in Las Vegas last month, Hicks was clocked at 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.16 seconds in the short shuttle, and 6.97 seconds in the L-drill. He also posted a 361⁄2-inch vertical jump. He had been consistently doing 18 bench-press reps of 225 pounds.

Hicks, who is still searching for an agent, is regarded as a hybrid defender who has played outside linebacker, nickelback, free safety and in-box safety.

“I just want to get exposure, get my name out there,” Hicks said.

Hicks has twice overcome ACL injuries — as a Bishop Gorman High senior and UH freshman. He adjusted to three defensive coordinators and three schemes during his four-year UH career. He earned a bachelor’s degree in seven semesters.

For now, Hicks keeps sharp with position workouts and footwork drills at a local park, weight-lifting sessions in Poots’ garage.

Hicks also has a new workout partner — “Juice,” a Husky. “That was my favorite movie growing up,” Hicks said.