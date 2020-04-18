Hawaii has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, USA Today reports
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:01 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A man with a mask walks as the sun sets near Queen’s Beach in Waikiki, April 10.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree