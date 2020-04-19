comscore 2 new authors to discuss their Hawaii-related books at da Shop’s online events | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 new authors to discuss their Hawaii-related books at da Shop’s online events

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • April 19, 2020

    Vicky Heldreich Durand's debut memoir tells the story of the her mother, a surfing pioneer.

  • COURTESY VICKY DURAND Betty Pembroke Heldreich Winstedt was a pioneer in women’s surfing.

    Betty Pembroke Heldreich Winstedt was a pioneer in women’s surfing.

  • COURTESY VICKY DURAND Betty Pembroke Heldreich Winstedt and her daughter, Vicky Durand, in Makaha in 1956.

    Betty Pembroke Heldreich Winstedt and her daughter, Vicky Durand, in Makaha in 1956.

"Virtual author book presentation events will be happening — Kawai and Vicky are at the top of the list," said David DeLuca, director of publishing at Bess Press, which owns da Shop.

