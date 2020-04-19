2 new authors to discuss their Hawaii-related books at da Shop’s online events
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
April 19, 2020
Video by Dennis Oda / doda@staradvertiser.com
Vicky Heldreich Durand's debut memoir tells the story of the her mother, a surfing pioneer.
COURTESY VICKY DURAND
Betty Pembroke Heldreich Winstedt was a pioneer in women’s surfing.
COURTESY VICKY DURAND
Betty Pembroke Heldreich Winstedt and her daughter, Vicky Durand, in Makaha in 1956.
