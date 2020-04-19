comscore 3 new Hawaii-related books expand your horizons beyond confinement | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

3 new Hawaii-related books expand your horizons beyond confinement

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • April 19, 2020
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Lucky for local readers, these three newly published, Hawaii-related books offer escape and essential company in this societal timeout.

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Lucky for local readers, these three newly published, Hawaii-related books offer escape and essential company in this societal timeout.

Lucky for local readers, these three newly published, Hawaii-related books offer escape and essential company in this societal timeout. Read more

Previous Story
Musician Josh Tatofi nabs 8 nominations for 2020 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

Scroll Up