3 new Hawaii-related books expand your horizons beyond confinement
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
-
April 19, 2020
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTOS
Lucky for local readers, these three newly published, Hawaii-related books offer escape and essential company in this societal timeout.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree