“Lei Ana Maunakea i ke Aloha ‘Oia‘i‘o”

Lehuanani Keali‘inohomoku

(‘A‘ali‘i)

Leihuanani Keali‘inohomoku sang on a Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning compilation album several years ago. She returns this time as a singer-songwriter with this mele kue (song of resistance) co-written with University of Hawaii-Maui College faculty member Keola Donaghy in support of the anti-TMT struggle on Mauna Kea.

The lyrics describe the summit as a sanctuary that “through cooperation will remain protected” and speak for many Hawaii residents. Kenneth Makuakane (guitar, ukulele), James “Hutch” Hutchinson (bass) and a string quartet provide soothing instrumental backing for her firm and defiant message.

The lyrics have made Keali‘inohomoku and Donaghy finalists this year in the Hoku Awards’ prestigious Haku Mele category, which honors excellence in Hawaiian songwriting. The finalists and the winner are determined by a panel of experts in the specialized techniques involved in writing Hawaiian lyrics.

Contact Keali‘inohomoku at leihuanani@gmail.com.