Junior college quarterback commits to join University of Hawaii football team

A multi-skilled, junior-college quarterback is set to join the Hawaii football team this summer.

Armani Edden of College of the Canyons (Santa Clarita, Calif.) announced his decision on Twitter and reaffirmed it to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Edden is 6 feet, 180 pounds, and capable of running 40 yards in 4.58 seconds. He has two seasons of UH eligibility.

“I’m excited, man,” Edden said. “I’ve had a really good relationship with (offensive coordinator GJ) Kinne the last few months. I had a great conversation with (head coach Todd) Graham. I felt really convinced. I believe in what they’re doing, and what they have going on. And I believe their system suits me well.”

Under Graham, who was hired in January, the Rainbow Warriors are expected to carry over many of the run-and-shoot concepts from the previous two seasons. Edden said COC’s had a run-and-shoot base that employed three- and four-receiver sets, as well as backfields with one, two or no running backs.

“We did a lot of things,” said Edden, who also did a lot of things. In 12 games, he threw for 3,044 yards (on 63.7% accuracy) and 27 touchdowns. Edden also rushed for 227 yards and six scores.

Edden will be reunited with COC teammate Alonzell “Zelly” Henderson, a junior college All-America receiver, who also pledged to join the Warriors.

Earlier, quarterback Jake Farrell announced he was joining the Warriors. Farrell is a 2019 graduate of Notre Dame Prep in Arizona who played this past season at East Coast Prep, a post-graduate school in Great Barrington, Mass. UH’s returning quarterbacks are third-year sophomore Chevan Cordeiro, the presumptive starter; senior Kamali‘i Akana; and second-year freshmen Boone Abbott and Zach Daniel.

Edden said he has played quarterback since he was 10.

“I like how the football feels when it comes off my hands and knowing it’s a good pass,” Edden said. “I like being in control of a team winning or not. I like being able to elevate my teammates, and have them believe in me, and me believe in them, and have the trust and chemistry going.”

Edden was a two-sport standout at Palm Beach Central High in Florida. He played point and shooting guard on the basketball team. One of his teammates was John Collins, now a power forward with the Atlanta Hawks.

As a late NCAA qualifier, Edden opted to attend junior college instead of accepting Division II offers. He attended Antelope Valley (Calif.) College for a year before transferring to College of the Canyons.

Edden was born in Florida, and his parents have ties to the West Indies. He said his parents chose his name because of the multi-cultural meanings, from “faith” to “warrior.”

“That played a role in committing,” Edden said. “You can’t be named ‘Warrior’ and you not be a ‘Warrior.’ ”