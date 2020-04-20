comscore Junior college quarterback commits to join University of Hawaii football team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Junior college quarterback commits to join University of Hawaii football team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A multi-skilled, junior-college quarterback is set to join the Hawaii football team this summer. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 19, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - April 20, 2020

Scroll Up