Tennessee Titans pick former Hawaii QB Cole McDonald in NFL Draft
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 8:17 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald was among 10 players from the Mountain West Conference selected in the three-day NFL Draft, with seven from the league picked on Saturday.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / SEPT. 2019
Former Hawaii wide receiver JoJo Ward agreed to a free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals.
