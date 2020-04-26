Tennessee Titans pick former Hawaii QB Cole McDonald in NFL Draft

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Several years ago, when former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald was hip-pad high, he gave his father a card thanking him for helping him become a future NFL player.

“It was kind of ironic he put that in a Father’s Day card,” John McDonald recalled. “I was showing that card to him the other day. (An NFL opportunity is) something he wanted for a long time. Most kids dream of playing in the NFL or some (pro) sport. His dream actually came true. We’re excited for him.”

On Saturday, McDonald’s childhood wish was fulfilled when the Tennessee Titans selected him in the seventh round — 244th overall — in the NFL Draft.

Later, two undrafted UH teammates reached free-agent deals — cornerback Rojesterman Farris II with the Atlanta Falcons and wideout JoJo Ward with the Arizona Cardinals.

McDonald had an inkling the Titans would choose him. “But that call solidified it,” McDonald said, referencing the notification from Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson.

McDonald watched the draft’s telecast at his family’s home in La Mirada, Calif. “It was pretty awesome,” McDonald said. “It was surreal seeing my name up there.”

McDonald was admittedly nervous as the draft entered the seventh and final round. “You just need that opportunity,” McDonald said of being drafted or signing as a free agent. “It doesn’t matter as long as you get your opportunity. That’s all I needed.”

Craig Stutzmann, who was UH’s quarterbacks coach the previous four seasons, has had an up-close view of McDonald’s improved play. McDonald’s only Division I scholarship offer came from the Rainbow Warriors. He was regarded mostly for his legs — 10.8 seconds over 100 meters — than his right arm. But as a third-year sophomore in 2018, he showed his arm strength and accuracy in seizing the starting job. He threw for 3,875 yards and 36 touchdowns that season. In 2019, he threw for 4,135 yards and 33 touchdowns in leading the Warriors to the Mountain West Conference’s West Division title. He also threw 14 interceptions in 511 pass attempts.

In January, he opted to forgo his senior season and apply for the NFL Draft. At the NFL Scouting Combine, McDonald ran 40 yards in 4.58 seconds. He has tightened his passing motion under the direction of Jordan Palmer, widely regarded as a quarterback guru, and trained in a program overseen by the Mamba Sports Academy, whose founder was the late NBA great Kobe Bryant.

“For all the years I’ve been coaching, I haven’t seen anybody else work as hard as Cole,” Stutzmann said. “I think it goes to show if you work harder than anybody else, you put yourself in a position to play at the highest level.”

John McDonald said of his son: “He’s always had the determination to win and be the best.”

Farris received interest from several NFL teams. “I felt like (the Falcons) suited me,” Farris said. “I know a staff member over there, Coach Mayur (Chaudhari).”

Chaudhari was UH’s special teams coordinator in 2016 and 2017. Farris, who was the Warriors’ top cover defender, also played on special-team units. Farris projects to be used as a corner, nickelback or special-teams contributor.

In past years, rookies would report to NFL mini-camps within two weeks after the draft. With closures resulting from the pandemic, Farris does not have a timetable. “”For now, I’ll continue to work out, and then we’ll make it happen.”

Ward said the Cardinals had shown the most interest.

“They liked my game, and they stuck with me throughout the process,” Ward said.

Ward, who grew up in Waco, Texas, said he had several conversations with Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury ran the Air Raid attack at Texas Tech before joining the Cardinals last year. Ward said he will compete as an inside receiver.

“He’s a Texas guy,” Ward said of Kingsbury. “It will be exciting to play for a guy like him.”

Ward was considered one of the fastest Warriors last season. He consistently clocked sub-4.5 seconds over 40 yards during training leading to the draft. Ward transferred from Tyler Junior College in July 2018. In two UH seasons, he averaged 17.2 yards per catch, with 67.2% of his receptions resulting in first downs.

