Tennessee Titans pick former Hawaii QB Cole McDonald in NFL Draft

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:17 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald was among 10 players from the Mountain West Conference selected in the three-day NFL Draft, with seven from the league picked on Saturday.

    Former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald was among 10 players from the Mountain West Conference selected in the three-day NFL Draft, with seven from the league picked on Saturday.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / SEPT. 2019 Former Hawaii wide receiver JoJo Ward agreed to a free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

    Former Hawaii wide receiver JoJo Ward agreed to a free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Several years ago, when former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald was hip-pad high, he gave his father a card thanking him for helping him become a future NFL player. Read more

