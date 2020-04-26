comscore Three Hawaii high school graduates picked on final day of NFL Draft | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Three Hawaii high school graduates picked on final day of NFL Draft

  • By Curtis Murayama cmurayama@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:18 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / OCT. 2019 Kahuku graduate and former Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae, right, was picked by the Dallas Cowboys to close the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / OCT. 2019

    Kahuku graduate and former Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae, right, was picked by the Dallas Cowboys to close the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Complete team-by-team list and Curtis Murayama’s draft grades. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 25, 2020

Scroll Up