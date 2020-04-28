Easy-Kine Cooking: Sweet butternut squash, 2 ways
- By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 6:23 p.m.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Butternut squash is a perfect example of a healthful food with bold, enjoyable flavors.
