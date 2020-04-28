Easy-Kine Cooking: Sweet butternut squash, 2 ways

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Butternut squash is a perfect example of a healthful food with bold, enjoyable flavors. Technically a fruit, this beige squash looks like a club with one bulbous end. Find it near pumpkin, acorn squash and spaghetti squash in produce aisles.

Butternut is touted as high in Vitamin A, C, magnesium and potassium. It is full of antioxidants, and some claim it can help you lose weight, manage diabetes and aid digestion.

But this naturally sweet food seems to go unnoticed by many. Some cooks may be put off by its tough skin, but butternut is sold already cubed in many stores.

Once roasted, some people even eat the skin.

What follows are two ways to enjoy the squash, each offering a different texture. The butternut is sliced in half, then one side is roasted whole, the other half sliced and roasted.

The slices can be served as is. The flesh of the other half is mashed and topped with toasted nuts, for a contrast in color and texture.

It takes less than an hour to savor butternut squash, two different ways.

ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH

1 large butternut squash

1/4 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Toasted pistachio or other nuts, for garnish (optional)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Wash squash well. With large knife, cut ends off and carefully cut in half lengthwise. Use a spoon to scoop out seeds and discard.

Line 2 large baking trays with foil. On first tray, place half of squash skin-side down.

Cut other half into 1/2-inch slices and place on second tray.

Pour olive oil over squash in both trays; rub in to cover all pieces. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Place trays in oven, uncovered. At 30 minutes, check sliced squash for doneness. If still too firm, return to oven and check every 5 minutes. Once done, remove to serving platter.

At 45 minutes, remove squash half; it should be very soft. Scrape flesh from skin; discard skin. Use a potato masher to mash flesh. Or, for a finer texture, put cooked flesh into blender. Top mashed squash with toasted pistachios, if using. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 4 servings and not including nuts): 180 calories, 14 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 600 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 1 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.