comscore Ferd Lewis: Wave of change coming to World Surf League | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Wave of change coming to World Surf League

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY WSL Italo Ferreira’s victory over Gabriel Medina in the final of the Billabong Pipeline Masters at Ehukai in December fueled a change in the WSL’s format.

    COURTESY WSL

    Italo Ferreira’s victory over Gabriel Medina in the final of the Billabong Pipeline Masters at Ehukai in December fueled a change in the WSL’s format.

  • ED SLOANE / WSL VIA GETTY IMAGES Hawaii’s Carissa Moore captured her fourth world championship at the Lululemon Maui Pro at Honolua Bay in December.

    ED SLOANE / WSL VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Hawaii’s Carissa Moore captured her fourth world championship at the Lululemon Maui Pro at Honolua Bay in December.

Fortuitous “fate” gave pro surfing a compelling No. 1 vs. No. 2, winner-take-all showdown for the men’s world championship on the North Shore in December. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 28, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up