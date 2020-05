Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Supplies and tools:

>> Cardstock, your choice of color

>> Clean, empty toilet paper roll

>> Assorted paper scraps for fish scales and tail

>> 2-by-2-inch piece white cardstock for eyes

>> Black Sharpie marker

>> Crayons or markers for coloring

>> Crochet thread for hanger

>> 1/4 inch double stick tape

>> Scissors

>> Paper trimmer

>> Needle or similar

>> Dime or 1/2 inch circle punch

>> Pencil for tracing

>> Stapler

Instructions:

1. Measure and cut a piece of cardstock to wrap around the empty toilet paper roll. Tape to the outside of the roll.

2. Pinch one end of the tube closed.

3. Cut strips of paper 1/2 inch wide and 4 to 4-1/2 inches long. Tape the strips between the pinched tube area, layering them to make it full.

4. Tape the pinched area closed. Use a stapler if you need to but cover the staple with a strip of paper if you do. Cut the strips in half and curl the ends of the strips to make the tail.

5. Take the dime and trace two circles on the white cardstock. Cut out. Color in the eye with the black marker.

6. Tape an eye on either side of the open end of the tube.

7. Starting about two-thirds away from the opening, create the fish scales all the way down to the tail. You can make the fish scales by either drawing them on with crayons/markers or cutting scraps of paper into circles and taping them on.

8. After the fish is decorated, make a tiny hole with the needle on opposite sides of the open end. String the crochet thread through the holes and knot the ends for the hanger. Fill the fish with treats.