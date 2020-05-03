Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 3, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
During an October cruise to Sydney, Australia, from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada,
Oun Soon Jin spotted Molokai Maxi, a women’s clothing store, in Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia. Photo by Paul T. Kobayakawa.
Kailua resident Karen Lee Mansfield found That Hawaiian Guy’s BBQ in Burton, Ohio, in October. She and her husband, Lee, were in the area to attend their nephew’s wedding reception.
Photo by Lee Mansfield.
Honolulu resident Ken Evans came across the Aloha Snacks restaurant while visiting Virginia Beach, Va.,
in October. Photo by Caroline Evans.
Jeri Fujitani discovered the Waikiki clothing store at the Great Mall in Milpitas, Calif., in November. Photo by Frank Fujitani.
While visiting Singapore to attend a family wedding in October, Jeannie Maceyko found a reminder of home when she spotted the Aloha Poke restaurant. Photo by Michael E. Maceyko.
Keith Chang checked out the menu at Luau Larry’s on a trip to Avalon on Santa Catalina Island, Calif., in October 2018. Photo by Brian Chang.
While walking down Nakamachi Dori in Matsumoto, Japan, in November, Michael Kwok, from left, Carin Lim, Richard Lim, Iris Toguchi, Helen Kwok, Lane Toguchi and Konrad Ikei came across the
Hawaiian-themed Hu La La restaurant.