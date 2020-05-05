comscore New report finds Maui culinary students among top earners after graduation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New report finds Maui culinary students among top earners after graduation

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:13 p.m.
  Leis Family Class Act Restaurant is the on-campus restaurant where culinary students at the University of Hawaii Maui College train.

    Leis Family Class Act Restaurant is the on-campus restaurant where culinary students at the University of Hawaii Maui College train.

Graduates of the culinary program at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College earn more in their first year out of college than their counterparts from other U.S. schools, according to a new report. Read more

