New report finds Maui culinary students among top earners after graduation
- By Star-Advertiser Staff
-
Today
- Updated 6:13 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY UH MAUI COLLEGE
Leis Family Class Act Restaurant is the on-campus restaurant where culinary students at the University of Hawaii Maui College train.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree