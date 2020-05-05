New report finds Maui culinary students among top earners after graduation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Graduates of the culinary program at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College earn more in their first year out of college than their counterparts from other U.S. schools, according to a ranking of 25 top culinary programs by GradReports.

The list is based on 2020 data collected by the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard. GradReports collates the data to rank earnings in various degree programs.

Maui’s students earned a median annual salary of $37,600 in their first post-graduation year, more than the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in New York, which is ranked No. 5, at $31,200 in earnings.

The Kapiolani Community College Culinary Arts Program, the only other Hawaii program included in the survey, is No. 7, with earnings of $29,300.