Dan Butterly picked to lead Big West as new commissioner

Pledging to help the conference “reestablish our brand,” Dan Butterly Monday was named to become the commissioner of the Big West Conference beginning June 1.

He will succeed Dennis Farrell, who is retiring after 40 years with the conference, the last 28 of which he served as commissioner.

Most of the University of Hawaii’s 21 teams compete in the Big West. The Rainbow Warrior football team is in the Mountain West. The Big West sponsors championships in 18 sports (eight men’s and 10 women’s).

Butterly comes from the MWC where he has spent 21 years, most recently as senior associate commissioner. Prior to that he spent six years with the Missouri Valley Conference office.

UH President David Lassner and athletic director David Matlin were members of the search committee.

In a statement, Butterly said, “College athletics face significant challenges and I look forward to working with the Big West Conference staff and our institutional leaders to develop a direction that puts our student-athletes in the best position for success, both in the classroom, and in competition. As college athletics reset, it is a time for the Big West to reestablish our brand and how we fit not only nationally, but within the region, our cities and our fan bases.”

Jane Close Conoley, Long Beach State president and chair of both the search committee and Board of Presidents and Chancellors, said, “The presidents and chancellors of the Big West universities look forward to working with Dan Butterly. He is visionary, highly respected and experienced, and his strong commitment to academic and athletic success makes him a great match with our conference’s values.”