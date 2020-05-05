comscore Dan Butterly picked to lead Big West as new commissioner | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dan Butterly picked to lead Big West as new commissioner

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Pledging to help the conference “reestablish our brand,” Dan Butterly Monday was named to become the commissioner of the Big West Conference beginning June 1. Read more

