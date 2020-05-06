Second food distribution event at Aloha Stadium takes place today

The second distribution of food that is part of a new assistance program to help those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, is taking place, starting at 10 a.m. today at Aloha Stadium, and will continue as long as supplies last.

Today’s “Food for Hawaii’s Ohana” event is part of a public-private partnership between the City and County of Honolulu, the Hawaii Foodbank, the Bank of Hawaii Foundation, and the Hawaii Community Foundation to provide food assistance to recently unemployed individuals.

Last week, the first food distribution event at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex caused traffic jams as thousands got in line early as far as two miles away. The partnership at that event distributed 50-pound packs of food to each of about 4,000 households.

As part of the check-in process at today’s event, individuals will be required to provide information regarding the households represented in their vehicle.

In addition:

>> All vehicles must enter through Gate 3 on Kahuapaani St. (across from Stadium Mall). No other gate will be open for food distribution.

>> Multiple family pick-ups of two to three families per vehicle are recommended, with an adult from each household present with an ID. All orders need to be picked up in a vehicle.

>> Those attending are asked to remain in their vehicles as volunteers do their best to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.

>> Before attending the distribution, individuals are asked to empty their vehicle’s back seat, trunk, hatchback, and/or tailgate to be prepared to receive food.

“A key element as we navigate our way through this crisis is for government, nonprofits, and communities to come together to find solutions and implement them,” said Micah Kane, president and CEO of Hawaii Community Foundation in a news release. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish through collaboration and resource-sharing.”

The city matched a $1 million donation from the Hawaii Resilience Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF) for COVID-19 relief efforts, bringing the total to $2 million for this effort.

The funds go to the Hawaii Foodbank to deploy food distributions at the new locations across Oahu, in addition to ones that already exist through 200 partner agencies islandwide.

Four food partners – Sysco Hawaii, Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, Hawaii Ranchers Kauai, Hawaii island, Maui and Oahu, and the Hawaii Farm Bureau — are providing quality food products to an estimated 4,000 households at each distribution site.

Hawaii Counts 2020 Census, Child & Family Service, the Domestic Violence Action Center, the ILWU Local 142, UNITE HERE! Local 5 and the American Job Centers will also be on hand at today’s event to provide information.

More information on future food distribution events, including one on Friday at Leeward Community College will be posted at hawaiifoodbank.org.