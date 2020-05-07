comscore Column: Higher minimum wage would boost post-pandemic economy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Higher minimum wage would boost post-pandemic economy

  • By Ruth Limtiaco
  • Today
  • Updated 6:40 p.m.
  • Ruth Limtiaco

    Ruth Limtiaco

As we bring our economy back to life after the pandemic, we should think about how to make Hawaii a better place to live. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Restrictions on tourists should not be lifted yet; Haiku Stairs neighbors deserve aloha; Releasing inmates

Scroll Up