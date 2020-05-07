comscore Hawaii-based ‘Magnum P.I.’ gets renewed for third season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii-based ‘Magnum P.I.’ gets renewed for third season

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 p.m.

  • COURTESY CBS

    Jay Hernandez stars as Thomas Magnum in the episode “A Leopard on the Prowl,” part of the show’s double-episode season finale which airs Friday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Series star Jay Hernandez, who plays Thomas Magnum, shared his excitement about the renewal on Instagram. Read more

