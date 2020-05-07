Hawaii-based ‘Magnum P.I.’ gets renewed for third season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As Hawaii remains mired in the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic, island television fans got some good news Wednesday when CBS announced that its hit reboot of “Magnum P.I.” — starring Jay Hernandez as Hawaii-based private investigator and former Navy SEAL Thomas Magnum — has been renewed for a third season.

Hernandez who took to social media after the announcement and relished the fact fans will get to see another season.

“A big thank you to all our fans who’ve supported us on this crazy journey,” he wrote on Instagram. “We can’t wait to get after it with our ohana in Hawaii. … MAGNUM P.I. SEASON 3 coming soon!!”

Returning with Hernandez are Perdita Weeks, who co-stars as Juliet Higgins, former MI6 agent and major domo of the Robin Masters estate; Zachary Knighton as Marine veteran/tiki bar owner Orville “Rick” Wright; and Stephen Hill as Marine veteran/helicopter tour operator Theodore “TC” Calvin.

The second season’s finale — two back-to-back episodes — airs 8 p.m. Friday on CBS.

The “Magnum” reboot was developed by veteran showrunner Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim as a follow-on to Lenkov’s previous hit reboots of “Hawaii Five-0” and “MacGyver.” “Magnum” premiered Sept. 24, 2018, and was renewed for a second season in January 2019.

The three shows exists in the same fictional universe — aka the “Lenkov-verse” — and several “Five-0” characters have appeared in crossover episodes of “Magnum.” While “Five-0” ended a 10-year run last month, CBS has renewed “MacGyver” for a fifth season.

Showrunner Lenkov also posted on Instagram after the announcement, sharing the show’s logo and a graphic of a sports car’s tachometer revving to the “3,” indicating all systems are go for the third season.

Other fan favorites returning for another season on CBS include “NCIS: Los Angeles,” NCIS: New Orleans,” “FBI,” “Seal Team,” “Blue Bloods,” “48 Hours,” “The Unicorn” and “The Neighborhood.”