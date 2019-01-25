‘Magnum P.I.’ gets renewed for second season

CBS delivered some early good news to the cast and crew of the successfully rebooted “Magnum P.I.” with a green light for a second season.

The Hawaii-based series was one of three first-year programs that the network picked up for next season, along with “FBI,” and “The Neighborhood.”

“Each of these distinctive shows has made their mark in a variety of ways,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, in a statement released today. “Our goals this season were to introduce new series that audiences are passionate about, add more strength to a winning schedule, and create more inclusive programming.”

A radical reimagination of the 1980s primetime hit starring Tom Selleck, the new “Magnum P.I.” further bolsters executive producer and showrunner Peter Lenkov’s claim to being the king of the reboot. Lenkov has also successfully resurrected “Hawaii Five-0” (another Hawaii-based series) and “MacGyver” for modern TV audiences.

The series follows the adventures of former Navy SEAL Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and trusted friends TC (Steven Hill) and Rick (Zachary Knighton). Perdita Weeks also stars as former M16 agent Juliet Higgins, a daring recasting of the original Jonathan Higgins character played by John Hillerman.

The cast and crew of the show celebrated the announcement in a moment captured on video and posted to the show’s Facebook account. View it at: 808ne.ws/2HyU3ZR.