Photo: Masked Masses
- By .
-
Today
- Updated 12:47 am
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
MASKED MASSES: A Tokyo train station is crowded with commuters wearing face masks for protection from the coronavirus. Under Japan’s state of emergency, people have been asked to stay home. Many are not. Some still are required to commute to their jobs despite risks of infection, while others are dining out, picnicking in parks and crowding into grocery stores with little regard for social distancing.
