911 Report | Hawaii News

2 brush fires in Ewa Beach suspected to have been set intentionally

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.

Honolulu firefighters responded Saturday to two brush fires in Ewa Beach that were suspected to have been set intentionally.

Three firetrucks attended to a brush fire at Renton Road, while six trucks fought the brush fire at Miula Street.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported that the Miula fire, which was estimated to be at least an acre in size, was fully contained by about 6:20 p.m.

No such report was made for the smaller fire at Renton Road, but HFD said that the fire can be deemed fully contained because firefighters left the scene.