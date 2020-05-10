2 brush fires in Ewa Beach suspected to have been set intentionally

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu firefighters responded Saturday to two brush fires in Ewa Beach that were suspected to have been set intentionally.

Three firetrucks attended to a brush fire at Renton Road, while six trucks fought the brush fire at Miula Street. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that the Miula fire, which was estimated to be at least an acre in size, was fully contained by about 6:20 p.m. No such report was made for the smaller fire at Renton Road, but HFD said that the fire can be deemed fully contained because firefighters left the scene.