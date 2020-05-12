USS Nevada located off of Oahu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
An AUV launches from an Ocean Infinity vessel. Capable of working in the deepest, darkest and coldest reaches of the ocean, AUVs return to the surface with data that provides a detailed sense of what sonar and other sensors have revealed.
The stern of the wreck of the USS Nevada is seen with the remains of “36” and “140.” Nevada’s designation was BB-36 and the 140 was painted on the structural “rib” at the ship’s stern for the atomic tests to facilitate post-blast damage reporting.
A hatch leading into a shell handling compartment for one of the USS Nevada’s 5-inch/38-caliber guns. An inscription above the door shows the remarkable level of preservation that is occasionally found on deep-ocean shipwrecks due to the lack of light and oxygen and the extreme cold at 15,400 feet down.