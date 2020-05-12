comscore USS Nevada located off of Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
USS Nevada located off of Oahu

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY / OCEAN INFINITY An AUV launches from an Ocean Infinity vessel. Capable of working in the deepest, darkest and coldest reaches of the ocean, AUVs return to the surface with data that provides a detailed sense of what sonar and other sensors have revealed.

    An AUV launches from an Ocean Infinity vessel. Capable of working in the deepest, darkest and coldest reaches of the ocean, AUVs return to the surface with data that provides a detailed sense of what sonar and other sensors have revealed.

  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY / OCEAN INFINITY The stern of the wreck of the USS Nevada is seen with the remains of “36” and “140.” Nevada’s designation was BB-36 and the 140 was painted on the structural “rib” at the ship’s stern for the atomic tests to facilitate post-blast damage reporting.

    The stern of the wreck of the USS Nevada is seen with the remains of “36” and “140.” Nevada’s designation was BB-36 and the 140 was painted on the structural “rib” at the ship’s stern for the atomic tests to facilitate post-blast damage reporting.

  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY / OCEAN INFINITY A hatch leading into a shell handling compartment for one of the USS Nevada’s 5-inch/38-caliber guns. An inscription above the door shows the remarkable level of preservation that is occasionally found on deep-ocean shipwrecks due to the lack of light and oxygen and the extreme cold at 15,400 feet down.

    A hatch leading into a shell handling compartment for one of the USS Nevada’s 5-inch/38-caliber guns. An inscription above the door shows the remarkable level of preservation that is occasionally found on deep-ocean shipwrecks due to the lack of light and oxygen and the extreme cold at 15,400 feet down.

The storied battleship the USS Nevada was in service when Germany surrendered in World War I and II, faced the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, made a heroic run for open water from Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, battled through the Pacific and survived two nuclear explosion tests in 1946. Read more

