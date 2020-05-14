Loved ones mourn teenager found off Kaena Point

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dozens of family and friends converged at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor to pay their respects to a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from a morning diving session. Read more

Dozens of family and friends converged near the jetty at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor to pay their respects to a 15-year-old boy whose body was recovered by firefighters after he was reported missing from a morning diving session off of Yokohama Bay.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the diver’s name, however, relatives and friends of the family identified him as Noeau Lima.

The exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

Honolulu firefighters responded to a call of a missing diver off of Yokohama Bay at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache said Lima was last seen at approximately 10 a.m.

In a video widely circulated on social media Tuesday, his father made an emotional plea to the public to help find his son. The community quickly responded, with volunteer divers assisting in the search. Supporters also brought food and cases of bottled water for the search team.

In the video, Lima’s father, Michael, said his son went out on a kayak to go diving with an uncle Tuesday morning in waters off the bay.

The fire department’s Air 1 helicopter conducted an aerial search while fire rescue divers searched underwater to no avail.

Fire rescue crews suspended their search just before 7:50 p.m. and resumed at about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, continuing to scour the waters.

Firefighters recovered Lima’s body at about 7:20 a.m. in waters approximately 100 yards from the shoreline between Kaena Point and Yokohama Bay, Roache said.

Residents who frequent the waters off Yokohama Bay say currents can be rough.

Lima’s body was taken to the boat harbor, where many family and friends streamed in to console Lima’s parents.

The song “I’ll Be Missing You” by rapper Puff Daddy, singer Faith Evans and group 112 roared from the stereo of a pickup truck in the harbor parking lot.

More than 60 family and friends also softly sang “Hawaii Aloha” and formed a circle near the jetty, where they prayed in remembrance of Lima who was described by relatives as a good and responsible diver. “He was not one to be careless,” said a family member.

Lima’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy is expected to be performed.

Two weeks ago, Michael Lima posted a photo of his son on social media dressed in a diving suit holding a large ulua more than half his size.

Many people also turned to social media to extend condolences and messages of support to the Lima family. Relatives also posted photos of Lima surfing and bodyboarding.

At the harbor, Lima’s father said he is thankful for the community’s overwhelming outpouring of support and declined further comment.