Loved ones mourn teenager found off Kaena Point

By Rosemarie Bernardo
Today
Updated 11:43 p.m.
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The body of 15-year-old Noeau Lima was found in waters between Kaena Point and Yokohama Bay around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. The mother and father of Lima embraced as family and friends gathered at Waianae Boat Harbor.
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Flowers were laid for Noeau Lima at Keawaula Beach at Yokohama Bay.