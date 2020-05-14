comscore Loved ones mourn teenager found off Kaena Point | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Loved ones mourn teenager found off Kaena Point

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.
  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM The body of 15-year-old Noeau Lima was found in waters between Kaena Point and Yokohama Bay around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. The mother and father of Lima embraced as family and friends gathered at Waianae Boat Harbor.

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Flowers were laid for Noeau Lima at Keawaula Beach at Yokohama Bay.

Dozens of family and friends converged at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor to pay their respects to a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from a morning diving session. Read more

