comscore Neighbors are awaiting city action over rat-infested, abandoned home in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Neighbors are awaiting city action over rat-infested, abandoned home in Kalihi

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • Video by Craig T. Kojima / ckojima@staradvertiser.com

    Several Kalihi neighbors are at their wit's end over what has been a close-up eyesore and feared health hazard for about a decade. And they want the city to take action on the property.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM State Representative John Mizuno, pictured, and residents are again asking the city to remove a rat-infested, abandoned home in Kalihi.

    State Representative John Mizuno, pictured, and residents are again asking the city to remove a rat-infested, abandoned home in Kalihi.

If walls could talk, a 65-year-old house tucked away in a quiet Kalihi neighborhood seemingly would have a painful story to tell. Read more

