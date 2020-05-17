comscore University of Hawaii football team preparing for on-time start | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii football team preparing for on-time start

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.
  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM New Hawaii football coach Todd Graham said the Rainbow Warriors are “proceeding as if there’s going to be a regular schedule.” UH is scheduled to face Arizona on Aug. 29 in Tucson, Ariz.

    New Hawaii football coach Todd Graham said the Rainbow Warriors are “proceeding as if there’s going to be a regular schedule.” UH is scheduled to face Arizona on Aug. 29 in Tucson, Ariz.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro helped lead UH to a win over the Wildcats last season.

    Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro helped lead UH to a win over the Wildcats last season.

In Hawaii coach Todd Graham’s hopeful vision, the Rainbow Warriors will be playing football games this fall. Read more

