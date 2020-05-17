comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life: May 17, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life: May 17, 2020

  • Val Ito, from left, Sue Carlson, Sandy Vivas and Frances Lum spotted the Aloha Table restaurant in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan, in November. The friends, part of a group of 12, had gone on a five-day walk on the Nakasendo Trail followed by a stay in Tokyo. Photo by Robyn Wong.

  • Trent Yamagata, from left, Wyatt Hamura and Riley Blake — members of the Honolulu Bulls 07 boys soccer team — passed In the Poke shop while in Paris in July 2019. Photo by Sandy Hamura.

  • Philip Cuomo found some aloha at the Aloha Maine! gift store while in Gray, Maine, in October. The store sells Hawaiian clothing and gifts. Photo by Sandi Allen.

  • While in Brisbane, Australia, in November, Thalia Yanazaki spotted the Ohana Juice Bar.

  • Roberta Kaneshiro and her grandson Micah Wong stopped at the Aloha ­Pediatric ­Dentistry in Berkeley, ­Calif., in ­November. She said, “They treat kids’ teeth with plenty aloha!”

  • Ricardo Lopez discovered the LC Waikiki clothing store at a mall in Tirana, Albania, in October. Photo by Marian Lopez.

  • Herbie Rivera came across the store Kahiko, which sells aloha attire and hula implements, while in Yokohama, Japan, in November. Photo by Jerome Sajulan.

