Hawaiian Telcom collaborates with Google

Hawaiian Telcom and Google have teamed up to offer Google’s Wi-Fi in a bundle with Hawaiian Telcom’s fiber-based internet service. Hawaiian Telcom said Monday it also has launched an add-on service: Premier and Premier Plus, which include optimized in-home Wi-Fi, security, inside wire maintenance and 24/7 local tech support.

“When the stay-at-home order went into effect, we saw a temporary uptick in broadband service as so many people transitioned to working and learning from home,” Hawaiian Telcom spokeswoman Ann Nishida said. “This move also incited a strong need for reliable in-home Wi-Fi and security protection to combat the rise in cyberattacks on a global level.”

As of the first quarter, fiber was available to about 35% of Hawaii, including 174,900 fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) addresses, or internet access directly to the user’s home or business.

ON THE MOVE

Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties announced the hiring of Alexia Lopez-Savage to its Kahala office as an independent agent. Most recently, Lopez-Savage served as an occupational therapist at Chart Rehabilitation.