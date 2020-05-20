Hawaii News Hawaiian Telcom collaborates with Google By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:22 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Telcom and Google have teamed up to offer Google’s Wi-Fi in a bundle with Hawaiian Telcom’s fiber-based internet service. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Telcom and Google have teamed up to offer Google’s Wi-Fi in a bundle with Hawaiian Telcom’s fiber-based internet service. Hawaiian Telcom said Monday it also has launched an add-on service: Premier and Premier Plus, which include optimized in-home Wi-Fi, security, inside wire maintenance and 24/7 local tech support. “When the stay-at-home order went into effect, we saw a temporary uptick in broadband service as so many people transitioned to working and learning from home,” Hawaiian Telcom spokeswoman Ann Nishida said. “This move also incited a strong need for reliable in-home Wi-Fi and security protection to combat the rise in cyberattacks on a global level.” As of the first quarter, fiber was available to about 35% of Hawaii, including 174,900 fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) addresses, or internet access directly to the user’s home or business. ON THE MOVE Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties announced the hiring of Alexia Lopez-Savage to its Kahala office as an independent agent. Most recently, Lopez-Savage served as an occupational therapist at Chart Rehabilitation. Previous Story HFD airlifts solo hiker in serious condition from Maunalaha Trail