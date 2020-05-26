Woman is fired after calling police on black man in Central Park

NEW YORK >> The encounter appears to have begun as one of those banal and brusque dust-ups between two New Yorkers. A black man, an avid birder, said he had asked a white woman to leash her dog in Central Park. She refused.

Then the encounter, which was recorded on video, took an ugly turn.

As the man, Christian Cooper, filmed on his phone, the woman calls the police, her voice rising in hysteria.

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” she says to him while dialing, then repeats to the operator, twice, “African American.”

The video, posted to Twitter on Memorial Day, has been viewed more than 30 million times.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

Within 24 hours, the woman, identified as Amy Cooper (no relation to Christian Cooper), had given up her dog, publicly apologized and been fired from her job.

The incident took place around 8:10 a.m. Monday in the Ramble, the semi-wild section of Central Park.

After Amy Cooper refused to restrain the dog, Christian Cooper said he planned to offer the dog treats to lure it away and induce her to leash the animal, according to a Facebook post.

The video captures Amy Cooper first asking Christian Cooper to stop filming her, then saying she will call the police and claim that she is being threatened by “an African American.”

“Please tell them whatever you like,” Christian Cooper says off-camera.

She proceeds to call.

“I’m in the Ramble, there is a man, African American, he has a bicycle helmet and he is recording me and threatening me and my dog,” she says to the 911 operator.

She adds: “I am being threatened by a man in the Ramble, please send the cops immediately!”

By nightfall, Amy Cooper had surrendered Henry to the cocker spaniel rescue group she had adopted him from two years prior and also publicly apologized, but denied being racist.

“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family,” she told WNBC. “It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended … everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.”

Amy Cooper had been a head of insurance portfolio management at Franklin Templeton. This afternoon, Franklin Templeton announced that she had been fired.