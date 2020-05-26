Easy-Kine Cooking: You can’t beat a homemade French fry

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One dish universally loved by all is the french fry. Although it may seem difficult to make, this three-ingredient recipe is easy to fry at home. Read more

One dish universally loved by all is the french fry. Although it may seem difficult to make, this three-ingredient recipe is easy to fry at home.

Start with the best potatoes in the market. Common russets deliver the desired texture because they are flaky. Salad potatoes are too dense and waxy. Seek firm potatoes without cracks. Large, long potatoes produce attractive fries.

Skins can be left on or peeled. Cut them into square logs or wedges, then soak in water to remove the starch.

To achieve the crispiest fries, cook the potatoes twice.

Any cooking oil you have will do, except olive oil, which might smoke when heated to the high temperature required for the second frying.

The only equipment you need here is a thermometer.

A simple seasoning of salt, added right after the fries are cooked so it sticks, make them tasty. Change it up with garlic powder, garlic salt, onion salt, smoked paprika, cayenne or nutritional yeast.

In England, potatoes are sliced thicker and called “chips,” as in fish and chips. In the U.S., that thicker cut is called a steak fry.

In France, fries are not called “french.” They are called fried potatoes or frites and served with steak and mussels.

In Canada, fries covered in gravy and freshly made cheese curds are called poutine.

An all-American plate combines hamburger and fries, while a Tex-Mex favorite is fries covered with chili con carne.

Enjoy your potatoes.

HOMEMADE FRENCH FRIES

4 large russet potatoes

8 cups neutral oil such as canola, vegetable or grapeseed

Salt, to taste

Wash potatoes well. Keep skin on or peel. Cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch sticks, or to your preferred thickness.

Soak in water for 1 hour. Drain and pat dry with a clean dishcloth or paper towels.

An hour or two before you want to serve the fries, in a deep saucepan, heat oil to 325 degrees. In batches of about 10 to 15 cut potatoes, fry 3 minutes. Drain on a rack. The potatoes can rest 1 to 2 hours before frying for the second time.

Increase oil temperature to 375 degrees. Fry in batches until potatoes are the color you like them, about 3 minutes, or more for well-done fries. Transfer each batch to a bowl and sprinkle with salt while hot.

Serve immediately. For french fry lovers, 1 potato will serve 1 person. Serve plain, or with ketchup, mustard or malt vinegar.

Nutritional information unavailable.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via Instagram at @brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.