Easy-Kine Cooking: You can’t beat a homemade French fry
- By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 6:50 p.m.
-
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARDVERTISER.COM
One dish universally loved by all is the french fry. Although it may seem difficult to make, this three-ingredient recipe is easy to fry at home.
