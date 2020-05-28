comscore Ferd Lewis: Tennis player Petra Melounova selected UH’s Bonham Award winner along with volleyball standout Colton Cowell | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd Lewis: Tennis player Petra Melounova selected UH’s Bonham Award winner along with volleyball standout Colton Cowell

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Colton Cowell is the male recipient of Hawaii's Bonham Award this year.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Colton Cowell is the male recipient of Hawaii’s Bonham Award this year.

  Petra Melounova is the first female tennis player to win UH's Jack Bonham Award since Rose Thomas in 1984.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Petra Melounova is the first female tennis player to win UH’s Jack Bonham Award since Rose Thomas in 1984.

Like a lot of other University of Hawaii athletes, tennis player Petra Melounova was forced by the impact of COVID-19 to go online to complete her last two months of spring semester classes. Read more

