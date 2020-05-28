Ferd Lewis: Tennis player Petra Melounova selected UH’s Bonham Award winner along with volleyball standout Colton Cowell
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Colton Cowell is the male recipient of Hawaii’s Bonham Award this year.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Petra Melounova is the first female tennis player to win UH’s Jack Bonham Award since Rose Thomas in 1984.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree