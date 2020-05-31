Skywatch: Hawaii observatory is used to glimpse rare galaxy
By Chad Kalepa Baybayan and Emily Peavy Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Astronomers using the Keck Observatory on Mauna Kea and the Hubble Space Telescope have captured imagery of a rare galaxy from the early days of the universe. The galaxy, R5519, is about 11 billion light-years away. Left to right: A composite look at R5519 comprising images from the Hubble Space Telescope; a combined color image of the galaxy; and an artist rendering of R5519 by James Josephides of Swinburne Astronomy Productions.