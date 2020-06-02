Hawaii joins #BLACKOUTTUESDAY social media effort

Activists of the Black Lives Matter movement have been sharing #BlackOutTuesday to mourn the loss of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others from the black community, whose lives were taken by police brutality and white supremacy.

The hashtag was adopted from music artists like Rihanna, Quincy Jones, Yoko Ono and the Rolling Stones to encourage solidarity.

Black screens piled up on social media all day, but the downfall of the hashtag was the confusion of whether it was made to silence black voices and clutter the #BlackLivesMatter page. That specific social media hashtag is where people read updates from other states about the demonstrations, information on petetions and donations, education on police arrests and what to safetly wear at a protest.

Many Hawaii residents have joined the social media movement of the day.

Honolulu resident Jordan Jackson, said she saw the posts, but she wasn’t sure where it came from.

“It’s certainly a nice sentiment, and it’s much easier to weed out who on my timeline really is for my community,” she said. “The main issue I’ve seen is that a lot of people are using the #BlackLivesMatter on their posts, which is clogging up the valuable information others might need in that same hashtag. In that sense, it becomes contradictory.”

Multiple complaints were made on social media, while trying to inform users to prevent them from using the #BlackLivesMatter.

If a social media user posts a black screen using #BlackLivesMatter, it will remain on the page until the user completely removes the post.

Amanda Seales, daytime talk show host from The Real, tweeted her take on the #BlackOutTuesday.

“Y’all #BlackOutTuesday is not about black voices being silent,” she tweeted. “It is about amplifying black voices that blackout white noise. … Keep posting.”